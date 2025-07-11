The Washington Wizards have been one of the more intriguing teams of the 2025 NBA offseason. In an era where franchises often swing wildly between impulsive win-now trades and total teardown rebuilds, Washington has carved a rare, balanced path, blending long-term vision with shrewd short-term execution in the 2025 free agency. From their calculated draft picks to their unexpected trade coups, the Wizards' front office has earned widespread praise.

But beneath all the clever maneuvering lies a fatal flaw, a hole that threatens to undo much of the progress they've made. While Washington may have won the asset battle, they’ve lost sight of the immediate roster need that could derail their development arc – the absence of a true defensive anchor in the frontcourt.

The big mistake in free agency: Failing to address the center position

The center spot is now a glaring weakness for Washington. The Wizards traded Kelly Olynyk to the San Antonio Spurs for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick. Initially intended to serve as a veteran buffer for the developing frontcourt, the Wizards now find themselves thin on both experience and defensive reliability at the five.

🚨 The Wizards are trading Kelly Olynyk to the Spurs in exchange for Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley and a 2026 second-round pick, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/E1EDVvi8ua — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yes, Alex Sarr is an exciting young prospect with the tools to become a franchise big man. But he is still raw, and it’s unrealistic to expect him to anchor an NBA defense in his first full season. Richaun Holmes and Malcolm Brogdon have both been the subject of trade rumors, and neither is expected to be a long-term part of the rotation. That leaves Washington dangerously exposed in the paint.

alex sarr last offseason vs now sarr looks like he put some muscle on 👀 pic.twitter.com/oHtOnQLw6S — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Interior defense, rim protection, and veteran communication are all crucial during a rebuild, especially for a young team with ball-dominant perimeter players like Whitmore, Johnson, and Carrington. The absence of a strong defensive center could lead to repeated breakdowns, hinder perimeter development, and stunt the team’s progress in real-game situations.

Why this free agency mistake matters

The Wizards have positioned themselves as a team on the rise. But despite their high marks in asset accumulation and future flexibility, there’s a major shortcoming. Every rebuild is a balancing act between long-term vision and short-term execution. The Wizards have nailed the former, but their failure to address this immediate need threatens to throw off their timeline. Without a defensive backbone, their young core won’t get the structure they need to grow.

the wizards need bigs DESPERATELY a big rotation of sarr/holmes/vukcevic is terrible for both sarrs development and the rest of the team expect dawkins and the wizards to remain active in getting another backup big https://t.co/bfjDCoXEiH pic.twitter.com/L1JZSauVFn — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Teams that ignore defensive fundamentals during a rebuild often find themselves stuck in the middle, able to score but unable to close games or protect leads. That leads to bad habits, low morale, and ultimately, stagnation. The Wizards signed F/C Tristan Vukcevic to a two-way contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The 7-footer flashed his offensive game in 35 appearances in 2024-25, averaging 9.4 points and 3.7 rebounds on 49.6% FG and 37.3% 3pt.

A series of savvy transactions by the Washington Wizards

Let’s begin by giving the Wizards their due.

Landing Cam Whitmore for just two future second-round picks was an absolute steal. The former Rockets wing, once projected as a star-in-the-making, became expendable in Houston after the team acquired Kevin Durant. That move created a logjam at the forward positions, opening the door for Washington to pounce. Whitmore’s explosiveness, scoring upside, and defensive potential offer exactly the kind of high-reward talent every rebuilding team needs.

Then came the No. 6 overall pick, which the Wizards used to select Tre Johnson, arguably the best shooter in the 2025 class. His fit with Whitmore is seamless – Johnson can space the floor while Whitmore slashes to the rim, creating a promising perimeter duo.

They didn’t stop there. In a bold cap-clearing trade, Washington sent out Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the No. 40 pick in exchange for veterans CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk. The move not only brought in respected locker-room voices but also opened the door for a future cap windfall. With this and other minor moves, the Wizards are now poised to enter the 2026 offseason with up to $100 million in cap space – the most of any NBA team.

In many ways, the 2025 Wizards offseason is a case study in how to rebuild smartly – gathering talent, clearing cap space, and investing in upside. But no rebuild is complete without attention to foundational details. And for Washington, that foundation is cracking in the frontcourt.

If they can recognize this and pivot swiftly, by adding a defensively solid big, their offseason will transform from “promising” to “complete.” If not, the 2025-26 season could become another frustrating chapter in their long search for stability.