The Washington Wizards have had one of the savviest offseasons in the league so far, executing a patient yet aggressive rebuild strategy centered around asset accumulation, financial flexibility, and upside-laden talent.

Landing Cam Whitmore, an explosive, star-caliber wing, at the low cost of two future second-round picks was a major coup, especially given the logjam he faced in Houston after the Rockets acquired Kevin Durant. However, while the front office has made significant strides, the move Washington still must make in 2025 free agency is to solidify the center position or acquire a defensive anchor, possibly through trade or short-term veteran signing.

Pairing Cam Whitmore with No. 6 overall draft pick Tre Johnson, arguably the top shooter in the 2025 class, gives Washington an instant scoring boost and a promising core alongside young prospects Bub Carrington and Alex Sarr. Add to that a sharp cap-clearing trade that sent out Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and pick No. 40 in exchange for veteran leadership in CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk, and the Wizards are making moves.

The Wizards have now positioned themselves to wield up to $100 million in cap space in the 2026 offseason, more than any team since the Brooklyn Nets' financial playbook exploded open in recent years.

The Wizards must complete their roster transformation

After trading away Olynyk, the Wizards lack a steady presence in the frontcourt to balance out their youth. While Sarr holds long-term potential, he remains raw, and the team needs an experienced big man to provide interior defense, rim protection, and leadership during this transitional period. A trade for an undervalued defensive center or a low-cost signing like Micah Potter or even Christian Koloko could bridge the gap between development and competitiveness. With some players rumoured to leave the team, like Malcolm Brogdon and Richaun Holmes, the Wizards desperately need a center to have a complete roster through free agency.

The Wizards’ philosophy is clear: prioritize talent acquisition over positional need while maintaining cap flexibility. But now, with several promising scorers and perimeter creators in place, the logical next step is adding a defensive cornerstone to prevent another bottom-of-the-barrel finish in the East. Addressing this gap will not only provide support for their young guards and wings but also showcase a more complete and compelling on-court product that can help attract future free agents.

Ultimately, Washington’s offseason strategy is rooted in patience and opportunism. They’re not chasing wins now but laying the groundwork for a sustainable core. Yet, to truly turn the corner, adding a defensively skilled big or trading for an established frontcourt presence must be their final 2025 offseason priority. That move could signal the transition from rebuilding to reloading.

Micah Potter: Stretch big for modern offense

Micah Potter is not a household name, but for a rebuilding team like the Wizards, he offers a highly valuable skill set, shooting from the five spot.

Young wings like Cam Whitmore and guards like Bub Carrington thrive with open driving lanes, and having a floor-spacing big who can draw defenders out of the paint would create more room for their development. Potter is also a solid rebounder, leveraging his strong frame and high basketball IQ to position himself well on the glass. Importantly, he could come at a low cost, preserving the Wizards’ financial flexibility.

Christian Koloko: Defensive anchor with long-term potential

If Washington prefers to lean into its most urgent need, interior defense and rim protection, then Christian Koloko might be the better bet. Still just 25 years old, Koloko has flashed serious upside as a rim protector, shot blocker, and vertical lob threat. His timing and instincts on defense make him a natural anchor, something the Wizards sorely lack after trading away Kelly Olynyk and relying on the still-raw Sarr.

In many ways, Koloko would be the ideal frontcourt partner to Sarr, offering physicality and interior presence while allowing the young French big man to float between roles as a shot blocker and stretch option. Koloko’s ability to switch defensively on the perimeter adds even more value, especially in today’s pace-and-space league.

Strategic 2025 NBA Draft decisions

The Wizards were dealt an unlucky hand in May 12's draft lottery, but their front office continues to prove its worth. By Thursday night, they turned the Nos. 6 and 18 picks into Texas guard Tre Johnson, Illinois forward Will Riley, Florida State guard Jamir Watkins, and two future second-round picks.

