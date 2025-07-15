The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat renewed their rivalry with a few heated interactions in Summer League that eventually led to Jordan Walsh's ejection. Both franchises are looking to bounce back from trying seasons by their standards. The Celtics were unable to repeat as NBA champions, falling to the New York Knicks in the second round of the playoffs. The Heat, on the other hand, saw their season end in embarrassing fashion against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Now, the two perennial contenders will enter the 2025-26 season with somewhat new eras underway. For Miami, the franchise traded star forward Jimmy Butler and will look to build around a much younger core. On the Celtics' side, their front office is prepping for a season without Jayson Tatum and has already traded Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

But Monday wasn't about those moves; instead, there were a bunch of young players on both sides looking to prove themselves at the professional level. That included 2023 second-round pick Jordan Walsh. The 21-year-old was energetic in Monday's clash as Boston looked to continue its undefeated start in the Summer League. And Walsh got into two scuffles during this affair that led to his eventual ejection.

Jordan Walsh has been ejected after another scuffle with Pelle Larsson moments after his dust-up with Stevenson. pic.twitter.com/D8dOd5A7HP — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Since 2010, the Heat and Celtics have met seven times in the postseason, with Boston winning just three of those clashes. It, however, looked like Jayson Tatum and company put the ghosts of the recent past to rest during the 2024 playoffs when they handled Miami pretty handily in a five-game series. Now, instead of Jimmy Butler, Pat Riley will look to build around the core of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and All-Rookie center Kel'el Ware.

Meanwhile, the Celtics will likely keep their dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown intact. However, the surrounding cast is still very much up in the air, especially when Tatum eventually returns. Overall, though, the Celtics should be title contenders again in the near future. Fans might have to be a little more patient than usual due to financial reasons and Tatum's health status. Still, with these changes come opportunities for players like Jordan Walsh, and Boston certainly cannot discount the young forward for his energy and effort.