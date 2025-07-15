Arguably the leading candidate of the MVP awardleading candidate of the MVP award as the 2025 WNBA season reaches the halfway point is Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier whose scoring feats have been well-documented this season. During the Lynx’s game against the Chicago Sky on Monday, Collier reached a major season milestone as the Lynx grabbed a 91-78 win.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx in scoring against the Sky with 29 points, and that was enough for a milestone this season in becoming the first player to reach double digit games of 25 or more points, as per StatMuse. She also added five assists, three steals and she shot 4-of-7 from the three-point line. Nobody else in the league has more than five games of 25+ points this season.

With the win, the Lynx improved to a league-best 19-4, while the Sky fell to 7-14. The Lynx are three and a half games ahead of the Phoenix Mercury who are in second place in the standings at 14-6.

While the Lynx have a solid team in place, the engine that makes their motor go is Collier. She’s putting up near career numbers this year and was recently named to her fifth All-Star appearance. Not only that, but she was selected as one of the All-Star team captains having received the second most votes behind Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

This season, Collier has appeared in 19 games at a little over 33 minutes per game. She’s been averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocked shots with splits of 52 percent shooting from the field, 31 percent shooting from the three-point line and 94.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Lynx fell just short of a championship last season, falling to the New York Liberty in the deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals. This season, the team appears to be on a mission with Collier leading the way.