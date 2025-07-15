The Chicago Bulls are getting an early taste of rookie Noa Essengue. He's getting his first pro experience in via NBA Summer League. But he became the recipient of one poster dunk.

Johnny Furphy of the Indiana Pacers raced down the court with Essengue the last defender standing in the way. Furphy cocked back his right arm with the basketball in his hand. Then threw down this thunderous dunk that got the Thomas and Mack Center crowd jumping out their seats.

JOHNNY FURPHY WITH AN INSANE POSTER DUNK 🤯

The Kansas star Furphy immediately went viral and trended after the insane dunk. But the French talent Essengue got roasted immediately.

NBA reporter Kevin O'Connor first shared a viral photo of Essengue's not-so-flattering moment on X (formerly known as Twitter).

And it wasn't just the video and photo that became attached to Essengue. Fans delivered some serious troll jobs toward the 12th overall pick of the NBA Draft.

Notable reactions for Noa Essengue viral Bulls Summer League moment

One Bulls fan account officially wrote off Essengue's rookie season.

“Noa Essengue hit rock bottom without playing a single minute of the regular season,” the account posted in reacting to the viral photo.

Another fan feared the worst for the first-year player.

“I fear Noa Essengue will never recover from this,” that fan posted.

One more fan looked at Essengue's game as a whole. Pointing out one “inconsistent” element from Monday's contest.

“I still think Noa Essengue could be more active on all areas of the game. He’s played well, but the inconsistent motor is the thing that’s stood out the most so far,” the fan shared.

But not everyone was criticizing or trolling the 6-foot-10 talent. He nailed one deep three late in the first quarter. The Bulls also captured his midrange pull up form.

Essengue entered the league drawing comparisons to Pascal Siakam. He began the game with being on the wrong end of a dunk. But he ended the evening dropping 21 points with three rebounds and hitting all four free throw attempts.