Athletics slugger Brent Rooker was on the historically wrong side of the closest first-round eliminations in Home Run Derby history, falling just 0.08 feet short of advancing to the semifinals at Truist Park.

Rooker, the A’s power-hitting outfielder, launched 17 home runs in the first round of the MLB Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta, tying Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners for the final semifinal spot. But in a razor-thin tiebreaker, Raleigh advanced with a longest homer of 470.61 feet—just barely beating Rooker’s top shot of 470.53 feet.

Rooker’s performance resonated with fans and analysts alike, showcasing the raw power that has made him a breakout star for the Athletics. Despite the elimination, his display added energy to MLB All-Star Week and reinforced his role as one of the league’s most exciting power hitters heading into the second half.

That’s a difference of just 0.08 feet—less than a single inch.

Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the incredibly slim margin that ultimately decided Rooker's elimination from the Derby.

“Cal Raleigh knocked out Brent Rooker by 0.08 FEET!”

It was a heartbreaker for Athletics fans and for Rooker, who had entered the 2025 Derby with 20 regular-season homers and led Oakland in long balls at the break. Rooker crushed his first three pitches and homered on eight of his first nine swings, setting an early pace that had analysts buzzing. He later added three more in the bonus round, bringing his total to 17.

But even with six home runs over 460 feet and an average exit velocity north of 111 mph, it wasn’t enough to advance.

To make the moment even more painful, ESPN’s broadcast initially showed both players with a 471-foot homer. But Statcast later revealed the precise numbers—Rooker came up just 0.08 feet short. In the bigs, even All-Star moments can come down to inches.

Despite the elimination, The 30-year-old's Derby debut was a highlight for the Athletics. He’s become one of the league’s most powerful hitters over the past three seasons, totaling 89 home runs and bringing much-needed excitement to an A's team in transition.

His near-miss only further proved why he belonged on the stage.