Another analyst has weighed in on the debate over the WNBA Rookie of the Year award between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, with ESPN's Monica McNutt offering a strong opinion in favor of Reese. During Friday's edition of “Get Up,” McNutt emphasized the importance of team standings in evaluating a player's impact, noting that Reese's contributions have been instrumental in the Chicago Sky's current playoff position.

“My rookie of the year is going to go based on the standings. That is how you have the opportunity to measure impact. And the Sky right now are in the playoffs. So, you'd have to give the nod in my mind to Angel Reese,” McNutt said on “Get Up” via ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter. “Look, the double-double streak she's rocking and rolling. She already has 11 straight.”

Reese, the No. 7 pick in this year's draft, has been a standout for the Sky, averaging 13.2 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. Clark, on the other hand, is averaging 16 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game for the Indiana Fever Fever

The ROTY debate highlights the excitement and future potential that both Clark and Reese bring to the WNBA. Their performances have brought new attention the league, and both have been selected to participate in this year's WNBA All-Star Game.

WNBA All-Star Game and impact on ROTY

Both Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese were selected for the WNBA All-Star Game, which will take place in Phoenix. The format pits All-Stars from the U.S. Basketball Women’s National Team against WNBA All-Stars voted in by fans, media and coaches. Clark garnered 700,735 votes, making her the top vote-getter.

Clark, who didn't make the National Team, was thrilled to be part of the WNBA All-Star Team.

“I don't think I've ever been (Reese’s) teammate before, even with USA Basketball,” Clark said, as reported by Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints. She acknowledged the accomplishment of being selected but hoped the focus wouldn't solely be on their rivalry.

“I hope it doesn’t take away from everybody else. Like, this is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everybody on Team WNBA … I don't want it to… just be the focal point of All-Star Weekend,” she added.

Reese, who has been exceptional this season, leads all players in rebounds per game and has achieved an impressive streak of 11 consecutive double-doubles. Clark has also set records, becoming the fastest rookie to reach 300 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists, and she leads all rookies in assists per game and 3-pointers.

“I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in. Coming into this league so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate… but I trusted the process and believed. I'm thankful that I dropped to seven and was able to come to Chicago,” Reese said of her All-Star selection, as reported by Christopher Smith of ClutchPoints. “This is just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me, so I'm really happy right now.”