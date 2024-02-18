Sabrina Ionescu proving the doubters wrong.

Saturday night at NBA All-Star Weekend marked the first time a WNBA star and NBA star went head-to-head in a three-point challenge as Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry competed against each other. The Golden State Warriors veteran ultimately came out on top, just barely beating the New York Liberty guard, 29-26. Following the conclusion of the first-ever event, Ionescu had a strong message for the young girls and boys out there who have dreams of playing at the highest level.

“If you can shoot, you can shoot. It doesn't matter if you're a girl or boy, I think it just matters the heart that you have.”

"If you can shoot, you can shoot. It doesn't matter if you're a girl or boy, I think it just matters the heart that you have." Sabrina Ionescu’s message after her and Steph Curry’s 3-point contest 🙌pic.twitter.com/7aFq1Ez5UN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

Ernie Johnson shed light on a time back in middle school when Sabrina Ionescu wanted to play on a boys team but she was told to go play with dolls instead. Well, she's now arguably the greatest WNBA shooter ever and just took on the GOAT shooter himself in Steph at All-Star Weekend. Talk about proving the doubters wrong.

Ionescu isn't just a sniper from long range, she's one of the best WNBA players around. The former Oregon standout took the Liberty all the way to the WNBA Finals this past season before losing to the star-studded Las Vegas Aces. She finished the campaign with averages of 17 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 44.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Elite.

Ionescu completely held her own against Curry, too. She started 7 for 7 and ultimately made 18 of 27 shots, with some worth one point and others worth two.

Well done, Sabrina Ionescu.