The Pistons young guard spent a lot time around Catchings as a kid.

Growing up, Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey was around quite a few big name WNBA players. His mother, Niele Ivey, played five seasons in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury, Indiana Fever and Detroit Shock. Ivey was born in 2002 when his mother was in the middle of her WNBA career. One of those players he was around was WNBA legend Tamika Catchings who played with his mom on the Fever. During NBA All-Star Weekend, Ivey caught up with Catchings and the two reflected on memories from when Catchings knew Ivey when he was a child.

“I feel like I was just watching you as a baby,” Ivey said. Catchings told Ivey that she still has pictures of him as a baby on the sidelines watching games.

“It's crazy that God did this for us right, full circle,” Ivey said. “God has allowed us to be here in this moment and cherish it together, like that's amazing. It really is amazing, full circle.”

Jaden Ivey will take part in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star Weekend on Team Catchings featuring Tamika Catchings as the head coach. Catchings is widely considered to be one of the greatest WNBA players to ever play the game while Jaden Ivey is a rising star in the NBA with the Pistons.

Catchings was a ten-time All-Star who played her entire career with the Fever. She was the 2011 WNBA MVP and led the Fever to the 2012 championship. She was the 2002 WNBA Rookie of the Year and was named to the league's 25th anniversary team in 2021.