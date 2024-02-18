Sabrina Ionescu showed out.

The NBA vs WNBA shooting battle proved to be worth all the hype as New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors sniper Stephen Curry put on a show during their 3-point showdown Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. And although Ionescu lost to Curry, there's absolutely no reason for her to feel down. She put up a gallant stand and looked as though she had the Warriors shooter on the corner with a sizzling start to the competition.

The Liberty guard is also getting lots of praise for her stunning performance.

“sab shot as good as or better than everyone not named stephen curry not bad lol,” said @mellentuck.

“Stephen Curry is Stephen Curry but WOW SABRINA IONESCU WITH 26,” posted @FreeMeekMillFD.

Here's another from @james_riley12: “Sabrina Ionescu shot the hell out those 3’s but she was going against the greatest shooter of all-time Chef Curry with the sauce. ”

“Stephen Curry is still the ultimate NBA showman. Still the 3-point GOAT. Fun competition with Sabrina Ionescu, though. She was excellent too,” commented @flashfire34.

“Full credit to Sabrina Ionescu. Called out the best 3 point shooter in the NBA. Scored 26 from the deeper NBA 3-point line. If she was shooting from the WNBA line, she could have won that,” stated @jdrice.

“Sabrina Ionescu showed up and showed out…but Steph Curry is inevitable,” chimed in @sonofabear97.

Ionescu made the Liberty and the entire WNBA family proud with her outstanding performance, as he scored 26 points in the contest. It's just that Curry is, and will always be, the greatest of them all.