For many basketball players, a pregame outfit is about more than convenience or practicality. Arena entrances have become akin to red-carpet appearances or fashion shows. Athletes frequently take full advantage of the opportunity to express themselves, and sometimes they put together an ensemble that has people feeling a bit perplexed. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese went all out before Saturday's prime-time matchup against the Indiana Fever.

The 2024 All-Star did not let a fairly warm evening rob her of a chance to flaunt some of her eye-catching winter attire. Reese arrived in Wintrust Arena dressed in all black, wearing a trench coat with a fur collar, a fur hat, thigh-high boots and sunglasses. She perked up at the sight of the Sky's camera man and proceeded to enter model-mode, breaking into poses that rival Derek Zoolander's classic Blue Steele look. “A couple more {pictures},” Reese urged, via the WNBA X account.

ANGEL REESE ARRIVES FOR ROUND 2 VS. INDY 🤩 Watch Fever-Sky at 8pm/ET on CBS 📺 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by @coinbase pic.twitter.com/0D65tqM7t3 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Angel Reese gets people talking

The Sky's showdown with a Caitlin Clark-less Fever squad is part of the WNBA Commissioner's Cup, so perhaps the second-year forward is merely dressing for the occasion. Reese is among the most polarizing talents in the league and knows her attire and actions will be heavily scrutinized. She obviously does not care, however, and is perfectly content with the massive following she has built throughout her basketball career.

Reese's confidence appeals to those many supporters, as does her play. The 23-year-old is averaging a double-double in the early portion of the 2025 WNBA campaign, leading the league with 12.3 rebounds per contest. She is struggling profusely on offense — shooting 31.1 percent from the field — but Chicago trusts its franchise pillar to find her offensive form soon.

Angel Reese and the Sky won back to-back games versus the Dallas Wings after starting 0-4. They suffered an embarrassing 35-point loss at Indiana in the season opener on May 17. A much better showing will be expected, nay demanded on their home floor.

Based on her attire, Reese is certainly thinking big. We will see if the audaciousness translates to the court. Chicago trailed 41-28 at halftime.