When the Indiana Fever took on the Chicago Sky in their opening game of the season, millions of people watched. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese added another chapter to their rivalry, exchanging words and contact that set social media ablaze. Unfortunately, the Fever's All-WNBA player is still out with a quad injury and missed the second matchup of the season at the United Center in Chicago.

However, her injury did not stop Clark from bringing smiles to her fans' faces. Before the game tipped off, she spent time with her fans, signing autographs and taking pictures. Fans were excited to see her, even if she wasn't playing in the game. CHGO Sports caught some interactions on camera, showing how popular Clark is, even hundreds of miles away from her home floor.

Caitlin Clark at the United Center for Sky vs. Fever🔥 pic.twitter.com/CVBVqhNNqL — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Clark and Reese have dominated storylines across the WNBA since they joined the league in 2024. The game between the Fever and Sky was anticipated to attract tens of thousands of fans. Chicago decided to move the game to the United Center in order to accommodate the larger crowds.

Even with Clark on the bench with her injury, the Fever are one game under .500 heading into their game against the Sky. Chicago, on the other hand, has struggled to start the 2025 season.

Fans bought tickets to see Clark and Reese go against one another in another epic clash. Despite the absence of the league's brightest star, each matchup between the Fever and Sky has the chance to be a great game.

Clark has said that she is not going to rush into her return. However, the Fever might want her back sooner that she wants. With Tyasha Harris also out with injury, Sophie Cunningham has been thrust into point guard duties.

Clark continues to work her way back to the court, but she did not leave her fans hanging. The trip to the United Center was still worth it for fans going to see the game between the Fever and Sky, which has quickly become one of the league's biggest rivalries.