Chicago is excited for what the future holds for Angel Reese. The former first-round pick had an incredible season in Unrivaled this spring, earning the league's first Defensive Player of the Year honors. Reese posted a touching message on social media on Sunday following some tragic news.

Reese posted a tribute to former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who passed away on Saturday night.

“RIP Kyren,” Reese posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday. “so sad man.”

Reese transferred to LSU to play college basketball from 2022-2024. As a result, she has a special connection to the Baton Rouge area and LSU athletics in general.

Lacy was a talented receiver for the Tigers. During the 2024 season, Lacy hauled in 58 receptions for 866 receiving yard sand nine touchdowns.

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, which takes place in less than two weeks. Lacy was once viewed as a first-round pick. Unfortunately, his legal troubles made his draft stock plummet.

Lacy was arrested for a hit-and-run that killed an elderly man and injured several others. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. A grand jury was going to begin taking evidence for the case on Monday.

The hit-and-run crash occurred in December. However, the news did not break until the middle of January. Lacy turned himself in to authorities after they issued a warrant for his arrest.

News of Lacy's death broke on Sunday morning when Jacques Doucet of WAFB in Houston reported the story.

One source told Doucet that Lacy's death is a suspected suicide.

Reese also posted a message on social media about mental health following the news of Lacy's passing.

“Mental health is real,” Reese wrote on Sunday. “Check on your people! You never know what someone is going through!”

Lacy was 24 years old.