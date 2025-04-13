Former LSU star wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away in Houston, according to Jaques Doucet of WAFB.

“I have confirmed with a family member that former @LSUfootball wide receiver Kyren Lacy has passed away in Houston,” Doucet reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Lacy was a potential NFL Draft pick after breaking out as one of the best wide receivers in college football last season before legal troubles put his status as a draft prospect in serious jeopardy.

Lacy was arrested for a hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly man and injured multiple others. He was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle and a grand jury was going to begin taking evidence for the case on Monday morning.

Lacy broke out as a superstar for LSU in 2024, leading many fans and experts believe that he could be drafted in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft this April. He finished the season with 58 catches for 166 yards and nine touchdowns and had a couple of huge games, including in a loss to USC and a win over Ole Miss where he snagged the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

During his three years at LSU after transferring from Louisiana, Lacy caught 16 touchdowns for the Bayou Bengals. He broke out during his time with the Ragin' Cajuns by scoring 10 touchdowns over his first two seasons with the team before transferring and staying in-state at LSU.

The hit-and-run crash that put his future in jeopardy occurred in December, but news didn't break until the middle of January. He turned himself in to authorities after an arrest warrant was issued.

Lacy was just 24 years old at the time of his passing. After the news broke, a close friend posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, via Jon Sokoloff of WGNO-TV.