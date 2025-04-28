The Chicago Sky are reuniting on the court after a year of some major roster and coaching changes. As the team knocked the rust off and put its chemistry as a unit to the test for the first time, star Angel Reese took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her excitement over the 2025 WNBA season.

“Year 2… Day 1 Let's do it!” the forward posted to commemorate the start of her second year as a pro. Reese's spectacular rookie campaign was brought to an end in September after she suffered a wrist injury that required surgery.

Reese not only put up 13.6 points, 13.1 boards, and 1.3 steals per game, but she also passed WNBA icon Tina Charles for both the most double-doubles and rebounds in a rookie season in a single night.

The Sky as a whole will be adjusting throughout camp as new head coach Tyler Marsh takes the helm. He echoed Reese's sentiments on the first day of camp, posting, “Training Camp Day 1…Need it!” to his X account.

Marsh was under legend Becky Hammon's leadership with the Las Vegas Aces until Chicago fired Teresa Weatherspoon and hired him in November 2024. The former assistant coach is aiming to solidify the Sky's rebuild after they finished with a losing record and narrowly missed last season's playoffs.

Chicago's training camp roster is loaded with talent from veterans and rookies alike. Newcomers from the draft Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld will compete for a spot in the lineup alongside team and league mainstays like Ariel Atkins, Kia Nurse, Courtney Vandersloot, 2024 third-overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, and a freshly healed Reese.

Unfortunately, the Sky's camp will have to wait one more year to take place at the new SkyTown practice facility after delays set its planned opening back. The preseason begins May 6 against the Lynx, which will see the Bayou Barbie return to play at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). The Sky's regular season tips off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on May 17.