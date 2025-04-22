The Chicago Sky have been a busy organization as of late, having recently drafted college star Hailey Van Lith in the first round to join the team's promising core of young players, including Angel Reese. The Sky had hoped to be opening up a new practice facility ahead of the upcoming 2025 season, but recently, a wrench was thrown into those plans.

“Completion of the Chicago Sky’s new training facility in Bedford Park will be delayed into 2026 to accommodate significant additions,” reported Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune on X, formerly Twitter.

Poe also added that “the team still expects the space to be open by the start of next season’s training camp.”

Fans on X weren't thrilled with the details of the Sky's new training facility, with one user writing, “the Chicago Sky won’t own the new facility or even have equity ownership, they are renting this space not actually owning it so the Sky will still be a franchise without their own practice facility,” and also that the “Indiana Fever, NY Liberty, Aces, Phoenix Mercury and Storm all own/will own their new facilities. Owning your own facility is smart and it’s a flex.”

Overall, the news is likely most disappointing for the Sky players themselves, who were hoping to have a new and improved space to practice for this upcoming season.

The Sky have several young talented players on their team, including Reese, Van Lith, and Kamilla Cardoso, along with veterans like Chennedy Carter and Courtney Vandersloot.

The Sky finished last year with a subpar record of 13-27 but are hoping that the addition of new head coach Tyler Marsh, along with their draft and trade acquisitions, will be enough to propel them closer to the top of the WNBA world.

The WNBA season is slated to get underway in mid-May.