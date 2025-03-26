Although Chicago Sky's Angel Reese has been an Unrivaled featured player, her teammate Chelsea Gray feels that it is with probable cause. While Reese broke a barrage of records, she was perceived in a variety of ways by other players.

However, Gray and Reese played together on Rose BC and ended up winning the first league championship. On the Run It Back Show, the Las Vegas Aces guard detailed what makes the sophomore star so special.

“What you see is what you get,” Gray said. “She does work hard, she stays after and tries to get better each and every time. I like seeing that aspect of it.

“You really don’t know somebody until you’re in close quarters with them and your teammates with them, and you see them on a regular basis and start to see their habits.”

Chelsea Gray praises Sky's Angel Reese during Unrivaled

Much of Reese's game is around the basket. While people made fun of her for her offensive rebounding numbers, she is a rebounding machine. Funny enough, Reese broke the WNBA single-season rebounding record.

Even though A'ja Wilson broke it due to Reese missing the remainder of the regular season, that is beyond impressive for a rookie.

En route to the first Unrivaled title, Gray saw Reese's work ethic. With all of the hype surrounding the former national champion, the Aces guard sees it as just.

“So her staying late is part of her habits and trying to get extra work in,” Gray said. “She’s a rebounding machine, she has a magnet for the ball.

“She’s not ducking the smoke during the games, she’s going to talk mad s**t all the time. That’s just her. So I’m ready for it and I’m going to play against her and I’m going to go ham on her if she tries to say anything to me.”

Gray is one of the most feared trash talkers in the WNBA. Funny enough, she's one of the best at it too. When someone starts talking to Gray, she flips another switch.

There's a second, third, and even fourth gear she can reach. It is what has made her a true X-factor for the Aces. When the two square off, the trash talk will likely increase exponentially.

Still, it is basketball at the end of the day. Since both players have that respect and appreciation, it might mean more if the two decide to squabble with words.