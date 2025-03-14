As the Unriavled season nears its end as the inaugural playoffs is set to tip-off, Chicago Sky Angel Reese reflected on the experience in an ESPN feature written by Kendra Andrews. Reese has been one of the best stories in the league's first season, as she continued her stellar play on the glass as a ferocious rebounder. But, per comments to Andrews, she wanted to show more dimensions to her game.

“Looking down the long road, sometimes I think, ‘How many years am I going to be able to get these double-doubles and all these rebounds,'” Reese said. “I continue taking shots, risky shots I guess, and shots that people don't expect me to take. This league, you want to win and play the right way, but work on things that lead into the WNBA season.”

Reese demonstrated her expanding skill set during her time with Unrivaled. She averaged 13.1 points per game and dominated the league with 12.1 rebounds per game. She made history by recording the first 20-20 game in Unrivaled history, scoring 22 points and grabbing 21 rebounds to deliver the Lunar Owls their first-ever loss. Reese's play also led to her being named Second-Team All-Unrivaled.

Unrivaled provided Resse and other young players a chance to connect with experienced veterans and gain valuable advice. The Chicago Sky star made the most of this opportunity. As profiled by Andrews in her piece, Reese spent a lot of time around WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and fellow Rose teammate Kahleah Copper.

In her first WNBA season, Reese made history with one of the greatest rebounding performances the league has ever seen. Her 446 rebounds set the record for the most in a single season by any player, and her 13.1 rebounds per game became the highest average of all time. Now, her Unrivaled experience could lead to her becoming an even more established professional player and increase the Chicago Sky's ceiling as they've made key additions to the team with the aim of competing for the WNBA Playoffs.

“Being here at Unrivaled has been the best thing for me,” Reese told Andrews.