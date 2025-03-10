Despite Angel Reese’s strong rookie season with the Chicago Sky, there’s always room to grow. Determined to elevate her game, Reese has been putting in work at the Unrivaled basketball league. Alongside refining her post moves, she’s been receiving guidance from three-time MVP Lisa Leslie, a two-time WNBA champion in 2001 and 2002.

In 13 games with Unrivaled’s Rose BC, Reese has posted averages of 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds while shooting 47.3% from the field. That marks a significant improvement from her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, where she shot 39.1%, indicating positive strides in her game.

A recent video from Sunday captures Angel Reese receiving coaching from Basketball Hall of Famer and three-time WNBA MVP Lisa Leslie. Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Julia Poe, the clip showcases Reese’s progress with Rose BC in the Unrivaled league. While reactions on social media have been mixed, the overall sentiment has been largely supportive.

Lisa Leslie working with Angel Reese on a lot of the finishing technique (especially that overhand form!) that I talked about in this piece ⬇️ https://t.co/unYfDe5jCZ pic.twitter.com/tL6wP02kQi — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lisa Leslie spent her entire 12-year WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks, guiding the team to consecutive championships in 2001 and 2002. A dominant force on both ends of the court, she earned three WNBA MVP awards and twice claimed Defensive Player of the Year honors. In recognition of her impact on the game, she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

Lisa Leslie and Angel Reese working together

The Chicago Sky star struggled with finishing at the rim during her WNBA rookie season, but it’s far from a major red flag. She has plenty of time to sharpen that skill as she grows and evolves as a player.

Reese's fans who tune into her podcast, Unapologetically Angel, won’t be surprised to see her training with Lisa Leslie. The three-time WNBA MVP previously vowed on the show to help Reese refine her inside scoring.

As a rookie with the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese connected on just 39.1% of her shot attempts, including 40.0% on two-pointers and 18.8% from beyond the arc. Lisa Leslie, a career 47.0% shooter who hit 48.3% of her shots inside the arc, is the perfect mentor to help Reese sharpen her scoring around the basket.

Reese and Rose BC will wrap up their Unrivaled regular season on Monday, March 10, at 8:30 p.m. EST against Vinyl BC. With a 7-6 record, Rose BC has already secured a playoff berth, while Vinyl BC, sitting at 5-8, is still battling to keep its postseason hopes alive.

Beyond learning from Lisa Leslie, Angel Reese has likely added new moves to her game through her time in Unrivaled. Fans will get a first look at her offseason progress when the 2025 WNBA season begins on May 16.