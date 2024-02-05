The Connecticut Sun, after a strong WNBA season finishing with the league's third-best record, announced on Monday the re-signing of two pivotal players: center Brionna Jones and forward DeWanna Bonner, both All-Stars.

Brionna Jones, a two-time All-Star, had a remarkable season with career-highs of 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game before her season was cut short by an Achilles rupture on June 20. Despite this, the Sun showed faith in Jones by signing her to a one-year deal as the team's core player. Since Jones was cored the previous year, which restricted her from joining another team without a trade, she will now be an unrestricted free agent moving forward.

Jones has spent her entire seven-year WNBA tenure with Connecticut. Coach Stephanie White expressed her optimism about Jones’ recovery and return.

“We are looking forward to a full year with Breezy on the floor,” White said, as reported by Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “She is the ultimate teammate, competitor and leader. She's worked hard through the process of her recovery and rehab and we are ready to get to work with her.”

DeWanna Bonner also returning to Sun

Alongside Jones, the Sun will see the return of five-time All-Star forward DeWanna Bonner Bonner, an unrestricted free agent who played all 40 games last season, averaged 17.4 PPG – her highest since 2020. Her decision to re-sign with Connecticut followed considerations of other teams including Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm. Bonner’s consistent performance has made her an integral part of the Sun, earning her All-Star selections in two of the last three years.

Connecticut's roster will see some changes this year due to the departure of three important players. Tiffany Hayes, the starting guard, retired from the WNBA in December. Natisha Heideman, her fellow guard, was recently traded to the Minnesota Lynx, bringing in experienced guard Tiffany Mitchell. To fill Heideman's role, Connecticut brought in Moriah Jefferson, a former UConn player, through a sign-and-trade that involved sending free agent forward Rebecca Allen to the Mercury.

The re-signings of Jones and Bonner are crucial for the Sun, who have consistently reached the semifinals in the past four years and were the 2022 WNBA Finals runners-up. Their presence, along with MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas, solidifies Connecticut Sun's position as a formidable contender this coming season.