The WNBA Free Agency period is set to begin this weekend with teams being allowed to negotiate with free agents. While they cannot sign official contracts until Feb. 1, Jan. 21 marks the day they can begin negotiations and deals will likely be announced shortly after. The Connecticut Sun had a decision to make on free agent center Brionna Jones and they made it clear they see her as part of the team's future. The Sun cored Jones this week all but ensuring that she remains on the roster for the foreseeable future.

As a core designation, Brionna Jones is only able to negotiate with the Sun during the WNBA Free Agency period. Jones was a free agent last offseason but she signed a one-year deal with the Sun after they had cored her then as well. Jones has been recovering from a torn Achilles that caused her to miss the majority of last season.

Jones has continued to develop into one of the best centers in the WNBA. She was the 2021 Most Improved Player and the 2022 Sixth Player of the Year. A two-time All-Star, Jones became a regular starter last season after the Sun traded Jonquel Jones to the New York Liberty.

Jones was only able to play in 13 games for the Sun last year. During that stretch she averaged a career-high 15.9 points per game, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 57.1 percent shooting from the field, 50 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.