The Lynx and Sun shake up their lineups, swapping guards Tiffany Mitchell and Natasha Hiedeman.

The Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun have completed a trade during the WNBA's free agency period, exchanging guards Tiffany Mitchell and Natasha Hiedeman on Wednesday. The Lynx have also re-signed forward Bridget Carleton, securing an important piece for their team's composition.

The Connecticut Sun will get Tiffany Mitchell and the No. 19 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Mitchell, a seasoned player from South Carolina, was initially drafted No. 9 by the Indiana Fever in 2016 and spent the last season with the Lynx, contributing an average of 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Sun coach Stephanie White, familiar with Mitchell from her rookie season at the Fever, expressed enthusiasm about reuniting with the guard.

“It's been fun to watch her career unfold,” White said, via Michael Voepel of ESPN. “I'm excited to be on the same sideline with her again. She's a competitor and fits the grit and toughness that permeates our franchise.”

Natasha Hiedeman, drafted by the Lynx in 2019's second round out of Marquette, is returning to the franchise that initially selected her. Having been traded to Connecticut on her draft day, Hiedeman leaves the Sun after five seasons, where she averaged 7.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Sun's general manager Darius Taylor acknowledged the difficulty of parting with a long-time team member.

“It's never easy to part ways with someone that has been a part of your organization for as long as Natisha,” Taylor said. “We would like to thank her for her dedication and contributions on the court and in the community.”

Bridget Carleton, initially picked by Connecticut in 2019's second round from Iowa State, rejoins the Lynx on a two-year deal, following a stint with Team Canada in the Tokyo Olympics. Carleton has averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds over five seasons.

Both teams are looking to the future, with the Sun now holding multiple picks in the upcoming draft, and the Lynx reinforcing their squad with familiar talent