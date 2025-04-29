ARLINGTON, TX — NaLyssa Smith played for the most popular team in the WNBA in 2024. Despite finding a new home this past offseason, Smith is once again set to play for a team that will receive no shortage of attention. Smith spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever and witnessed the Caitlin Clark hype up close and personal last year. Her new team, the Dallas Wings, selected Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 overall pick and the former UConn women's basketball star is expected to generate plenty of hype as well.

During an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints at training camp on Tuesday, Smith revealed the lessons she learned from playing with the Fever in 2024.

“Just the attention… Just knowing how to stay poised,” Smith told ClutchPoints. “I mean, there's going to be a lot of eyes on us so just knowing, you know, like little things of how to control your anger, not to get frustrated. Just gathering your team before things get bad. And you know, social media runs with a lot of things so just, you know, being mindful of a lot of things you put out on the Internet.”

Smith will make an impact on the floor. However, Smith can also make a crucial impact by offering leadership given her experience with Indiana. Bueckers may not draw quite as much hype as Clark, but she won't be far behind. The Wings are going to be one of the most discussed teams in the WNBA in 2025 and Smith is ready for it.

NaLyssa Smith's impact on Wings

Smith's role with the Wings is fairly uncertain at the moment. She is willing to help the team in any way she can, though.

“Anything they ask me to do… Rebound and running the floor hard,” Smith said of her potential role. “I've been on defense and scoring around the rim when I can. But just whatever they tell me to do, just doing it hard.”

From an individual goal standpoint, Smith simply wants to “be better than she was last year.”

“Just be better than I was last year. You know, do everything two times better. Rebound better, score a lot harder, play better defense. Just be what my team needs me to be.”

Smith's thoughts on Dallas' backcourt

Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale feature the potential to become one of the best backcourts in the league. Smith has been impressed by both players early in training camp.

“It's been really fun, they both know how to score the ball so they make it easier for everybody. They can talk you through a lot of plays and a lot of actions, so they've been really good for us.”

To conclude our interview, Smith provided a convincing one-word response when asked if the 2025 Wings are a playoff team.

“Absolutely,” Smith said in a confident manner. Perhaps her prediction will come true.