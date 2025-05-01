ARLINGTON, TX — Arike Ogunbowale probably did not expect to ever play a game at Notre Dame again following her senior season with the Fighting Irish in 2019. At 28 years old, however, Ogunbowale will now receive the opportunity to play at her Alma Mater, as the Dallas Wings and Las Vegas Aces will go head-to-head on Friday in a preseason game at Notre Dame. Ogunbowale told reporters on Thursday that she is “excited” about the opportunity.

“I'm really excited,” Ogunbowale said. “Obviously haven't played there since my last game, senior year, so just super excited to see, you know, old fans and my coaches.”

The WNBA has seemingly placed an additional emphasis on scheduling preseason games at college campuses in recent years. The decision has led to players being able to return and play games at their former colleges.

“It's special,” the Wings superstar said of the league adding more preseason games at colleges. “I think when you graduate you don't really think you're ever going to be able to come back and play in front of the fans and just in that environment. So the fact that they're doing that for us and doing it in the preseason… is special.”

Ogunbowale is one of the greatest Notre Dame women's basketball players ever. There will surely be plenty of Notre Dame No. 24 jerseys in the crowd. Of course, it wouldn't be surprising to see many No. 24 Wings jerseys at the game as well.

Ogunbowale and the Wings are looking to return to the playoffs in 2025 following a challenging 2024 campaign. With Arike leading the way, Dallas may have a legitimate opportunity to get back on track and make a postseason run.

At the moment, the team is focused on their upcoming preseason matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 PM EST on Friday night at Notre Dame.