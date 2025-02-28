Arike Ogunbowale is remembered at the University of Notre Dame as a legend. She enjoyed a historic career with Notre Dame women's basketball, and now she is set to play a WNBA preseason game at her old school. On Thursday, the Dallas Wings announced that they will play a 2025 WNBA preseason contest on May 2 against the Las Vegas Aces at The University of Notre Dame.

Ogunbowale led the Fighting Irish to a championship in 2018. She is also the Notre Dame women's basketball all-time leading scorer, as she recorded 2,626 points during her time with the program.

“Notre Dame holds a special place in my heart so to be able to play there again is an incredible opportunity,” Ogunbowale said in a statement. “We created so many unforgettable memories inside Purcell Pavilion and I can’t wait to compete alongside my Dallas Wings teammates in front of so many familiar faces and fans that love and support women’s basketball.”

Tip-off for the Wings-Aces game at Notre Dame is scheduled for 7 PM EST.

Arike Ogunbowale continues to lead Wings

The Wings endured a down 2024 season, but Ogunbowale played at an All-Star caliber level once again. The 27-year-old guard was selected to her fourth consecutive WNBA All-Star team during the 2024 campaign. She ended up averaging 22.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per outing. Ogunbowale also shot 38.3 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Dallas is hoping to bounce back in 2025. The Wings reached the postseason in 2023, so perhaps they can move on from 2024 and make a competitive run during the upcoming campaign. With Ogunbowale leading the way, the Wings could make some serious noise in the standings.

At the moment, the team is focused on preparing for the upcoming season. For Arike Ogunbowale, returning to Notre Dame for a game will certainly prove to be a special experience.