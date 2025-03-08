Hannah Hidalgo delivered a masterclass performance in Notre Dame's quarterfinal matchup against the California Golden Bears on Friday.

In 39 minutes of action, Hidalgo recorded 25 points, four rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Her display was key in the Fighting Irish securing a 73-64 win over the Golden Bears.

She also recorded 25 points for the 25th time in her collegiate career. With this, she passed Arike Ogunbowale for the most career 25-point games by a Notre Dame player over the last 25 seasons, per ESPN's Alexa Phillipou.

Ogunbowale averaged 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals throughout her career with the program from 2015 to 2019. She led them to the national championship in 2018. She now plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA.

What's next for Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

It's a solid win for Hannah Hidalgo and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, showcasing themselves as one of the best teams in the country.

Notre Dame improved to 26-4 on the season, winning their last two games. They average 86.1 points on 49.2% shooting from the field and 40.3% from downtown. As a result, they blow out opponents by a margin of 24 points per game.

Hidalgo leads the way with numbers of 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.7 steals. Olivia Miles comes next with 16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists, Sonia Citron puts up 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds, while Liatu King provides 11.6 points and 10.9 rebounds.

In the conversation for the national championship, Notre Dame aims to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. Even if they lose in the ACC Tournament, their resume would be more than enough for an at-large bid.

After Friday's win over California, the Fighting Irish will prepare for their next matchup in the semifinals. They face the Duke Blue Devils on March 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET.