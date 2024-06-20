The Dallas Wings released their injury report before Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky. Satou Sabally, Jaelyn Brown, and Maddy Siegrist, who suffered a finger injury on Monday, are all out for Thursday's game. Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard received crucial updates, however.

Ogunbowale is dealing with Achilles soreness and is listed as questionable for Thursday. Howard, who has been out since May with a foot injury, has been upgraded to doubtful.

Natasha Howard trending in positive direction

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) celebrates with Dallas Wings forward Natasha Howard (6) during the second half against the Chicago Sky at College Park Center.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Being listed as doubtful does not provide much confidence for Thursday's game. However, Howard's injury was announced on May 17. She's missed just over a month and the fact that she is now listed as doubtful suggests that she may return soon.

A recent report stated that Howard is expected to return by July 1. Perhaps she can return even sooner if she continues to trend in a positive direction.

Howard is a 32-year-old veteran who is in her second season with Dallas. She appeared in only one game in 2024 before suffering the injury. Her return will prove to be pivotal for the team.

The Wings need all the help they can get at the moment. Dallas enters Thursday's game having lost eight consecutive contests. Their next three games are against teams with losing records, so the Wings may be able to break out of their slump soon.

Arike Ogunbowale may play Thursday

Wings Arike Ogunbowale with question marks all around her. Have her shooting a basketball.

Ogunbowale missed Monday's game against the Minnesota Lynx after it was announced that she was dealing with Achilles soreness during the Wings' shoot-around. The Wings guard is on track to make her fourth consecutive All-Star team as she continues to play at a high level.

In order to bounce back, the Wings will need Ogunbowale on the floor. She is averaging 24.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per outing so far during the 2024 season.

Ogunbowale is also a leader for the team. Dallas is hopeful she will return as soon as possible. According to the injury report, there is a chance she will play on Thursday.

Wings-Sky outlook

Wings Sky prediction, Wings Sky odds, Wings Sky pick, Wings Sky, how to watch Wings Sky

As mentioned earlier, Dallas has dropped eight games in a row heading into Thursday's affair. Things have not been going well for the Sky either, as Chicago has lost four consecutive games.

Chicago is 4-9 in 2024 while Dallas is 3-10. Playing on the road is never easy, but this game provides the Wings with an opportunity to jump back into the win column without question.

Of course, Arike Ogunbowale's final injury status will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome. If Howard is made available on Thursday, which is unlikely given her doubtful status at the moment, that would also help matters. For now, Howard is trending in a promising direction but she's likely still a few games away from returning.

Either way, the Wings are looking to earn a big victory on the road against the Sky. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 PM EST on Thursday in Chicago.

Seattle Storm guard Tiffany Mitchell shoots the ball against Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena.
Dallas Wings coach Latricia Trammell at press conference during game one of the 2023 WNBA Semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces.
Team Clark guard Sonia Citron (22) controls the ball against Team Collier guard Kelsey Plum (10) in the third quarter during the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Paige Bueckers arrives on the Orange Carpet to start the 2025 WNBA All-Star weekend at Indiana Convention Center.
Paige Bueckers Nike, Nike GT Cut 4, WNBA All-Star,
