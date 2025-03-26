DALLAS — The Dallas Wings acquired DiJonai Carrington during the offseason in a trade. Carrington is ready for her next chapter in the WNBA. The Wings held an introductory press conference for Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen on Wednesday, and Carrington shared an exciting message with fans of the team.

DiJonai Carrington sends a message to Dallas Wings fans.#VoltUp pic.twitter.com/FKrqGCPiY4 — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) March 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

“All four of us up here are winners,” Carrington said. “That's the mentality that we are bringing here, is a winning mentality. Above all, like, that's what we're trying to do. Obviously, do it the right way, but I mean we're here to win. That's what I think the fans can get excited about and expect.”

Carrington believes in this Wings team. She is ready to help the Wings win games. Arike Ogunbowale will lead the way once again, but Carrington, Smith, Harris and Hines-Allen are set to play impactful roles.

Carrington, 27, is emerging as a star in the WNBA. She earned the Most Improved Player of the Year Award in 2024, while also finishing fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. Overall, Carrington, who spent 2024 with the Connecticut Sun, averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per outing.

Carrington's two-way ability will certainly impact the Wings in a positive manner.

Smith, 24, played with the Indiana Fever during the '24 campaign. She recorded 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game with the Fever in 2024. She is continuing to improve on the offensive end of the floor, while Smith is also one of the best rebounders in the WNBA.

The Wings forward is excited to get started with her new team.

“I think we're all just super excited to get started and, you know, get into training camp and get to work,” Smith said.

Dallas should have an opportunity to enjoy a strong '25 campaign. The Wings underperformed in 2024 –injuries did play an unfortunate role– but a healthy roster could equal success in 2025.