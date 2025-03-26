DALLAS — The Dallas Wings held an introductory press conference for DiJonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith, Tyasha Harris and Myisha Hines-Allen on Wednesday. Wings star Arike Ogunbowale also attended the press conference to support her new teammates. While speaking to reporters, the players expressed their excitement about joining Ogunbowale with the Wings.

“I got a little sneak peek in two-on-two,” Carrington said. “Just seeing her (Ogunbowale) do her thing… I mean, she’s a hooper, through and through. Everybody don’t hoop like that… I feel like that’s what’s exciting, to be able to play alongside of that… We’ve played against her, gone back and forth on the matchups… ‘Are we gonna switch?'

“But to be able to have that on our side now is gonna be great… She’s one of the hardest people in the league to guard. Glad we don’t have to do that no more.”

Ogunbowale enjoyed another strong season in 2024. She is one of the best overall players in the WNBA. The Wings superstar's ability to get to the basket and finish is extremely impressive, but she can find the bottom of the net from anywhere on the floor.

“I’m super excited… I’ve been a fan of her game since college,” Smith said of her new teammate. “I like dogs… It’s gonna be super fun.”

“Our relationship goes beyond the basketball court,” Harris added. “Super excited to get back with her, one of the toughest to guard, one of the best scorers in the league, so I'm super excited.”

Hines-Allen even went as far as to admit that Ogunbowale is one of the reasons she had interest in joining the Wings.

“Another reason why I came here is to play with her,” Hines-Allen said. “All-WNBA type of player, so just super excited to be teammates now.”

Arike Ogunbowale is hoping to lead the Wings back to the postseason for the first time since 2023. Dallas features a number of new players on the roster. Perhaps the new players can help Ogunbowale return to the playoffs.