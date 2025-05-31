The Dallas Wings' 2025 season has been a struggle up to this point. The Wings fell to 1-5 following a 97-92 defeat against the Chicago Sky on Thursday night. To make matters worse, it was recently revealed that guard Paige Bueckers will miss a minimum of two games after being placed in concussion protocol. Frustration is beginning to emerge amid the overall challenging start to the '25 campaign.

Following Thursday's loss, Wings forward DiJonai Carrington was seen arguing with a referee. It's quite common for players — in both the NBA and WNBA — to express their opinions after a game. Players and referees often disagree on calls. However, Thursday's circumstance provided a surprise, as the referee was seen backing away from Carrington while someone stepped in between the player and the referee.

So what happened? According to a post Carrington shared on X, formerly Twitter, the referee was calling for “security” despite the two having a “civil conversation.”

security… , when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane . mind you , he called the “sEcUrItY” over there… #Mircoagression https://t.co/ORZednxYRA — dιjonaι carrιngтon♛ (@DijonaiVictoria) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“security… , when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane . mind you , he called the ‘sEcUrItY' over there… #Mircoagression,” Carrington wrote.

Article Continues Below

Carrington clearly isn't a fan of the referee's behavior. She felt his actions were uncalled for.

Although we don't know exactly what occurred on Thursday night, calling for “security” in this situation would seem to be unnecessary, if that is indeed what the referee did. It will be interesting to see if the WNBA ends up looking into the situation.

Carrington — who is in her first season with the Wings — is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. Known for her defensive prowess, Carrington has also played a pivotal role on the offensive end of the floor. She is unquestionably one of the most important players on the roster.

Carrington will look to help Dallas earn its second victory of the 2025 campaign on Saturday in a rematch with the Sky.