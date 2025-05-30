Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been placed in concussion protocol and will miss a minimum of two games, the team announced Friday. Bueckers was placed in concussion protocol following Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky, a contest that saw Dallas lose 97-92. Bueckers will not play on Saturday against the Chicago Sky or on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick will be re-evaluated following Tuesday's game.

Bueckers, 23, is in the middle of her rookie season. The Wings have questions to address at just 1-5, but Bueckers has played well for the most part.

The guard is currently averaging 14.7 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. She is shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Wings preparing for Paige Bueckers injury absence

Arike Ogunbowale will attempt to help keep the Wings afloat amid Bueckers' absence over the next two games. Ogunbowale turned in a career-high 37 points in the team's loss on Thursday night. She is an All-Star player, but other Wings will need to step up with Bueckers out for at least two contests.

Maddy Siegrist, JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James are among the candidates to start amid Bueckers' absence.

Article Continues Below

Dallas needs to begin winning games soon in order to make noise in the standings. Otherwise, the 2025 campaign — despite the Bueckers hype — could be a long season.

At the moment, the team is focused on preparing for a rematch with the Sky at home on Saturday. As ClutchPoints reported, Paige Bueckers is out for the game. Wings guard Tyasha Harris — who often serves as a backup for Bueckers — is questionable due to a knee injury. Harris did not play on Thursday in Chicago.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Dallas Wings injured players as they are made available.

Tip-off for the Sky-Wings clash in Arlington is scheduled for 8 PM EST.