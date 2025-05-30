Arike Ogunbowale had a historic performance on Thursday night, but the Dallas Wings were defeated by the Chicago Sky 97-92. Despite finishing with 37 points — while also earning sole possession of No. 19 overall on the WNBA's all-time three-point list — Ogunbowale's Wings dropped their fifth game of the year. Dallas now holds a 1-5 record overall.

“It looked like our chemistry took a little step, but it's still not where we want it to be,” Ogunbowale said of the Wings' performance against the Sky. “We definitely have to rebound better. I think, especially in that first quarter, that kind of set the tone. They were feeling good, then we kind of had to claw back.”

Ogunbowale, as mentioned, recorded 37 points in the defeat. She shot 14-25 from the field and 6-12 from beyond the arc. Arike got the job done with her passing as well, dishing out seven assists.

The Wings have struggled overall to begin the new campaign, though. After a slow start to the season, Ogunbowale has found her groove in recent action, however. Paige Bueckers has also played well, but this Dallas team is clearly still trying to get things going overall.

Their only win of the season came on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun in a 109-87 victory. The Wings are hoping to develop consistency sooner rather than later in order to emerge as a true postseason contender.

Dallas will host Chicago in a rematch on Saturday.

“The good thing is we get to see them again, very quickly,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said. “So now get to see how we can watch and what adjustments that we can make and see how we can respond, right? We did a lot of good things, thought we did enough things to win that game. So it doesn't feel great, but still lots of positive moments we can really build off.”

The Wings and Sky will play in Arlington, TX on Saturday night at 8 PM EST.