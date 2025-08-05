On July 16, the Dallas Wings added guard Grace Berger to their roster. They did so to add depth to fill the space left behind by guards Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist, who were out with knee injuries.

On Tuesday, the Wings officially confirmed that Berger will be on her third seven-day hardship contract, per Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

This comes right before the Wings take on the defending champion New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

Berger is a former standout at the University of Indiana. In 2023, she was the 7th overall pick in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Altogether, Berger played in 36 games during her first season, averaging 4.2 points per game. Before this season, the Fever waived her.

Eventually, Berger was picked up by the Minnesota Lynx. She only played in two preseason games before being waived again.

Afterward, the Los Angeles Sparks signed Berger to a hardship contract, as they dealt with injuries to their roster. She played in one game against the Seattle Storm on June 16, playing for 16 minutes and contributing one rebound and one assist.

Can Grace Berger last with the Wings?

The Wings have a select few players out before the game against the Liberty. They are Tyasha Harris, Myisha Hines-Allen, and Maddy Siegrist.

Harris is out for the season due to a left knee injury. Hines-Allen is listed as questionable after sustaining a left ankle injury last Friday against the Fever. Siegrist has battled a knee injury since June and is expected to play restricted minutes.

Thus, creating opportunity for Berger to take another crack at it.

Furthermore, the Wings recently acquired guard Karlie Samuelson from the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Djonai Carringon. However, Samuelson was waived by Dallas on Monday and is out for the season to undergo surgery on her left foot.

After this third stint, it remains to be seen if Berger remains in Dallas.