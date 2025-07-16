The Dallas Wings signed guard Grace Berger to a seven-day hardship contract on Wednesday. With Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist out with knee injuries, Dallas qualified for a hardship contract. Berger will provide valuable depth as the Wings prepare to play the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.

DiJonai Carrington is questionable for Wednesday's game as of this story's writing. She has missed a significant amount of time due to a rib injury. Carrington is clearly close to returning, though. It is worth mentioning that the WNBA All-Star break will begin this weekend, so Wednesday's contest is Dallas' final game of the first half of the season.

As a result, the Wings may be hesitant to play Carrington. If she is ruled out, the Berger signing will be even more important for the game against the Aces. Regardless of Carrington's final status, though, adding depth is never a bad thing.

Berger was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She spent two seasons in Indiana before signing with the Minnesota Lynx before the 2025 campaign. After two preseason games, however, the Lynx moved on from Berger.

She would later land a hardship contract with the Los Angeles Sparks, playing in one game with LA. The 26-year-old is now set to receive another opportunity with Dallas. A 6'0″ guard, Berger could make an impact for the Wings.

Overall, she has averaged 3.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds per outing across 48 total games played in her WNBA career. Those averages have come across 13.4 minutes per outing. Berger features potential but she needs more playing time to truly establish herself in the league.

As for Dallas, the Wings have battled adversity throughout the 2025 campaign. Dallas will attempt to end the first half on a positive note. Wednesday's tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX.