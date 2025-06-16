The Dallas Wings announced on Monday that forward Maddy Siegrist has been diagnosed with an anterolateral tibial plateau fracture in her right knee. Surgery will not be necessary and Siegrist is expected to play again at some point in 2025. However, no official injury timeline was provided. A trusted source — who is a doctor — shared a potential injury timeline with ClutchPoints after the news was announced.

“If no surgery is needed, it will take the bone six-eight weeks to heal,” the source told ClutchPoints. “So that would be the earliest timeline possible. If no surgery but there was a meniscus tear (common with a tibial plateau fracture), it could take up to three or four months.”

The Wings would obviously prefer the six-eight week timeline in this scenario. It should be noted that these timelines are not official, but they offer an idea of how long Siegrist could be out.

It is an unfortunate situation for Siegrist, who has dealt with injury trouble throughout her three seasons in the WNBA. The 25-year-old has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing across 11 games played (three starts) so far in the '25 campaign. The fact that Siegrist is expected to return in 2025 means those likely won't be her final numbers this season.

The injury is also a significant blow to the team. Guard Tyasha Harris is dealing with a knee injury of her own and is expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result. Additionally, centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are currently away from the team for EuroBasket.

With all four players set to miss time, the Wings will have to be creative with their lineups.

Dallas will move forward despite the difficult circumstance. The Wings will host the Golden State Valkyries on Tuesday night at 8 PM EST in Arlington, TX.