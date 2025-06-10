Dallas Wings guard Tyasha Harris will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season with a knee injury, the team announced on Tuesday.

Harris, the primary backup to No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, underwent successful surgery on her left knee and the team expects her to make a full recovery, according to a press release. The Wings will announce additional updates as they become available.

Harris has not played since leaving Dallas' game against the Connecticut Sun early with her injury on May 27. She had three assists in eight minutes at the time.

In five games this season, Harris averaged 4.6 points and 2.6 assists per game. She was also 5-11 rom three-point range in the early going.

The seventh overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Harris spent her first three seasons in Dallas before heading to the Sun as part of a three-team trade. She ended up back in Dallas this past offseason as part of another deal between the Sun, Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

The Wings expect to get Bueckers back Wednesday against the Phoenix Mercury after she missed three games in the league's concussion protocol and an additional game with an illness. Dallas has lost every game since Bueckers' and Harris' injuries.

Article Continues Below

Wings coach Chris Koclanes, however, gave fans some hope on Tuesday when he confirmed his rookie phenom Bueckers is “good to go.”

“Nope (there won't be a minutes restriction),” Koclanes told reporters, per Clutchpoints' Joey Mistretta. “She's been working behind the scenes so she's good to go and we will be all set for tomorrow.”

Bueckers herself added on Tuesday that she is ready to play.

“There’s nowhere I’d rather be. Battled some stuff, glad to be back,” she said. “Excited to keep building, get back on the court.”

The Wings have had a rough go of it to start 2025, going just 1-9 through 10 games — the worst record in the WNBA.