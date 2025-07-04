The Minnesota Lynx may no longer be griping, but they have not forgotten about their controversial WNBA Finals loss to the New York Liberty last season. That championship, which was in their reach before a devastating overtime defeat in the decisive Game 5, will continue to fuel this team until it is in its grasp. The front office, led by general manager Clare Duwelius, expressed that very mindset during the offseason. One of the acquisitions who was handpicked to help the franchise ascend to the summit just received crushing news.

Karlie Samuelson will undergo season-ending surgery on the left foot injury she suffered early in a June 29 win versus the Connecticut Sun, per Hitting the Hardwood's Mitchell Hansen. The veteran guard had an MRI done, and it was revealed that she had a Lisfranc fracture. Minnesota acquired her in a trade after sending a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Washington Mystics, coveting Samuelson's 3-point prowess.

The 30-year-old's numbers were down considerably from her career output, as she shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from downtown in 16 games. The Lynx are knocking down their treys at a 36.2 percent clip, however, which is the best in the WNBA. Even so, replacing Samuelson's work ethic, experience and enthusiasm is a tough task. She added critical depth to Cheryl Reeve's rotation, forcing the head coach to make adjustments moving forward.

Luckily, Minnesota has given itself a nice cushion to take advantage of while it figures out how to proceed without this dependable role player. The Lynx have only two losses this regular season, with the Commissioner's Cup Final shortcoming versus the Indiana Fever not counting in the standings. They own the best record in the league, as MVP favorite Napheesa Collier leads an incredibly motivated group.

This setback will probably hit the locker room hard, but Minnesota must use this adversity as further motivation in its pursuit of unmatched excellence. Hopefully, Samuelson has as smooth a recovery as possible. She will support her teammates from afar for now.