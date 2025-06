Jun 30, 2025 at 1:41 PM ET

The Dallas Wings have traded forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for Las Vegas' first round pick in 2027, the team announced Monday. Forward Kaila Charles — who was signed to a hardship contract — was also released in order to complete the trade.

Smith was initially acquired by the Wings during a trade this past offseason.

More to come on this story.