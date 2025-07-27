ARLINGTON, TX — DiJonai Carrington entered 2025 looking for a fresh start. She was with a new team, was being featured as one of the star players alongside Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers and was expected to be a starter. Sure enough, Carrington started most of the Dallas Wings' games early in the 2025 campaign. Between injuries and underperformance, the season has not gone according to plan, however. Carrington has also been coming off the bench in recent action, something she seemingly isn't a big fan of. With Paige Bueckers out Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces for rest-related purposes, Carrington is set to return to the starting lineup.

Before the game, Carrington shared her thoughts on starting once again.

“I mean, I feel like I know what I can bring to the table… The value of what I can bring is not gonna be determined by a coach, by a lineup… by how many points I score,” Carrington told reporters. “I'm just going to do what I always do and help on both sides of the ball.”

The 27-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per outing heading into Sunday's matchup. The Wings forward has not played up to her expectations, but she still is a starting caliber player in the WNBA. One has to imagine she will want to play especially well on Sunday in order to potentially stay in the starting lineup.

Either way, though, Carrington is not going to let her starting status define her “value” as a basketball player. She knows what she is capable of, and she is going to give the Wings everything she has on both ends of the floor.

DiJoni Carrington and the Wings will attempt to get the job done and earn a big win on Sunday afternoon in Arlington against the Aces.