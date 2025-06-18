The Golden State Valkyries have reportedly agreed to a contract with guard Bree Hall, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“The Valkyries have announced they’ve signed Bree Hall, the 20th pick in this year’s draft who spent the preseason with Indiana,” Andrews wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

As mentioned, Hall was selected by the Indiana Fever with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She played her college basketball at South Carolina, spending four years with the program. Hall averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per outing at South Carolina.

The Fever ultimately selected her in the draft but ended up waiving her in May. Now, Hall is receiving another opportunity in the WNBA. She could make her debut in a regular season game soon after signing with the Valkyries.

Overall, Golden State holds a 5-6 record. The Valkyries were most recently defeated by the Dallas Wings, losing by a final score of 80-71 on Tuesday night. Still, has been a strong debut for the Valkyries, as Golden State is in its first WNBA season as the league's 13th overall team.

Expansion teams are often near or at the bottom of the league during their first couple of seasons. It typically requires time to build a true contender. Yet, Golden State is near the middle of the WNBA as far as standings are concerned. This Valkyries team could realistically reach the playoffs in their first WNBA campaign.

It is only June, of course, so there is plenty of work still to be done. Golden State's outlook is promising, though. Bree Hall will do everything she can to positively impact the team moving forward.

Following their loss to the Wings, the Valkyries will try to bounce back on Thursday night against Hall's former team, the Fever. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 PM EST in San Francisco.