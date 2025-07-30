The WNBA witnessed another nail-biting moment after Cecilia Zandalasini hit the game-winning basket to lead the Golden State Valkyries past the Atlanta Dream, 77-75, on Tuesday.

Zandalasini scored on an 11-foot jumpshot with 3.2 seconds left to give the Valkyries the upset victory. The Dream still had the chance to steal the win or send the game into overtime but Brittney Griner missed her two-point attempt.

Zandalasini, who only scored two points in their loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench. She added eight rebounds and two assists.

The Valkyries, who lost Kayla Thornton to a season-ending leg injury, improved to 12-13. The Dream, on the other hand, dropped to 15-11.

But before the thrilling finish, the game was marred by a weird incident. With the score tied at 75 with 51.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the contest had to be paused due to a lewd object on the sideline. A WNBA security officer had to be called in to remove it from the hardwood.

Green dildo hit the hardwood at the Atlanta Dream game and honestly? It’s one of the best passes all night 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/U3R3NnvKnk — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) July 30, 2025

As of writing, it's unclear how it got there and who or what it was intended for. It's clear, however, that WNBA players are often subjected to ridicule. They are continually mocked and belittled. Unfortunately, even in this day and age, racism, discrimination, and misogyny are still prevalent against female athletes.

According to a report from The Washington Post's Albert Samaha, nine of the 10 most targeted athletes in the United States in 2024 were women, citing the study of a private firm that tracks online abuse.

“The interest in women’s basketball has increased the level of exposure, and the arrival on the scene of more female celebrity athletes has intensified the problem,” said Moonshot founder Vidhya Ramalingam, as quoted in the report. “My suspicion is that almost 100% of those perpetrators would be men.”

The WNBA has yet to comment on the incident during the game between Golden State and Atlanta.