The WNBA witnessed another nail-biting moment after Cecilia Zandalasini hit the game-winning basket to lead the Golden State Valkyries past the Atlanta Dream, 77-75, on Tuesday.

Zandalasini scored on an 11-foot jumpshot with 3.2 seconds left to give the Valkyries the upset victory. The Dream still had the chance to steal the win or send the game into overtime but Brittney Griner missed her two-point attempt.

Zandalasini, who only scored two points in their loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench. She added eight rebounds and two assists.

The Valkyries, who lost Kayla Thornton to a season-ending leg injury, improved to 12-13. The Dream, on the other hand, dropped to 15-11.

But before the thrilling finish, the game was marred by a weird incident. With the score tied at 75 with 51.9 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the contest had to be paused due to a lewd object on the sideline. A WNBA security officer had to be called in to remove it from the hardwood.

As of writing, it's unclear how it got there and who or what it was intended for. It's clear, however, that WNBA players are often subjected to ridicule. They are continually mocked and belittled. Unfortunately, even in this day and age, racism, discrimination, and misogyny are still prevalent against female athletes.

According to a report from The Washington Post's Albert Samaha, nine of the 10 most targeted athletes in the United States in 2024 were women, citing the study of a private firm that tracks online abuse.

“The interest in women’s basketball has increased the level of exposure, and the arrival on the scene of more female celebrity athletes has intensified the problem,” said Moonshot founder Vidhya Ramalingam, as quoted in the report. “My suspicion is that almost 100% of those perpetrators would be men.”

The WNBA has yet to comment on the incident during the game between Golden State and Atlanta.

More WNBA News
WNBA power rankings Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray works around Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams in the fourth quarter at Target Center.
WNBA Week 10 power rankings: Parity wins as fortunes reverseJess Koffie ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) walks off the court after the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
NBACentel ditches parody to praise Wings’ Paige BueckersRishav Bhat ·
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts during the first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Amalie Arena.
Dawn Staley drops fan-building tips on Fire before WNBA expansion team’s 2026 debutJess Koffie ·
Nike A'One, A'ja Wilson Nike, Nike A'One release, Aces
A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’One arriving in new colorwaysDominik Zawartko ·
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) stands with her team during the national anthem ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game.
Grading every WNBA team at midseasonJess Koffie ·
WNBA logo (center) with Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse behind it
Cleveland WNBA expansion team lands huge win years before hitting the courtZachary Draves ·