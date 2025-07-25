The Golden State Valkyries announced Thursday that veteran forward Kayla Thornton will miss Friday night’s matchup against the Dallas Wings due to a lower leg injury.

The team issued the update on X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that Thornton is undergoing evaluation and has been ruled out for the contest.

“Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton is undergoing evaluation for a lower leg injury. She will not play in tomorrow’s contest against the Dallas Wings,” the statement read.

Thornton, 32, last appeared in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where she represented Team Clark. She recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the 151–131 loss, shooting 5-for-14 from the field.

Kayla Thornton’s injury sidelines key contributor as Valkyries fight for playoff position

In her first season with the Valkyries, Thornton is producing career-best numbers. Through 22 games, she is averaging 14 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 36.2% from the field and 28.2% from beyond the arc.

Her absence comes at a crucial stretch in the season for Golden State, which enters Friday’s game at 10–12 and sits 2.5 games behind the Seattle Storm (15–10) for third place in the Western Conference standings.

The Dallas Wings, meanwhile, are coming off an 87–63 win over the Storm, snapping a four-game losing streak. The dominant performance marked one of the Wings’ most complete outings of the season, as they held Seattle to one of their lowest point totals of the year.

Thornton’s two-way versatility and veteran leadership have played a central role in the Valkyries’ efforts to stay competitive in a crowded playoff race. Her absence is expected to impact both ends of the floor, as Golden State will likely rely on increased contributions from its bench and younger forwards.

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ION.