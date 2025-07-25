A 10-12 is not a bad record for the Golden State Valkyries halfway through their inaugural season in the WNBA. According to some preseason predictions, the Valkyries weren't even supposed to win eight games.

In summary, they've weathered injuries and EuroBasket absences. In a new situation, veteran forward Kayla Thornton took full advantage of the opportunity and elevated her game to an all-star level. And the franchise has sold out 11 straight Chase Center crowds, every single home game this season.

While a 1-5 record in July thus far has put a bit of a damper on some of Golden State's historic success, the newest WNBA franchise has a genuine opportunity to make a competitive push for the playoffs. The Valkyries are ninth in the conference, just outside the playoff picture. They sit a game behind the 7-seed Washington Mystics and the 8-seed Las Vegas Aces, and a game and a half behind the 6-seed Indiana Fever.

Barring any drastic moves, the Valkyries' 12-player roster is set in stone, a relief for many after a lot of turnover since training camp. That sets the table for first-year head coach Natalie Nakase and her coaching staff to cement their rotation, which has fluctuated significantly thus far. It's a testament to Golden State's deep roster as well as Nakase's adaptive coaching style. However, it also leaves talented players without minutes at times, making for some rotational question marks moving forward.

With that in mind, a lot of you sent some intriguing Valkyrie questions, so let's get into it!

The new Valkyrie in town: What's up with Iliana Rupert?

Many of you have asked about French center Iliana Rupert, with questions ranging from who she is and whether she's good, to how the roster and rotation will look once she's joined. Rupert was the Valkyries' expansion draft pick from the Atlanta Dream. She was overseas for EuroBasket for the first half of the WNBA season, competing with France (alongside Janelle Salaün). Rupert averaged 8.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in six games in the tournament.

As the Valkyries have learned this season, integrating players who have been away from the team isn't always the most seamless process. But the team remains confident that Rupert will be a contributor right away because of her personality and character. At practice, Nakase talked about what she's seen from Rupert in the few days she's been with the team.

“We just had her practice for two days, so I'm just kind of seeing what rhythm I like her with. Whether she's playing the four or whether she's playing the five, I'm still deciding on that,” Nakase said. From an X's and O's standpoint, she emphasized Rupert's ability to stretch the floor as well as her ability as a playmaker and a rim defender. “[Rupert] fits into the element of who we are, as a person. She's very selfless, she picks things up really easily, she has a high IQ. And she always puts the team first.”

There's bound to be some experimentation with Rupert because of how dynamic her potential is on this roster. But if Rupert plays to the size and shooting she theoretically offers, she's going to get minutes from Nakase.

Rotational logjam: Why isn't Kate Martin playing more?

I got a couple of questions about Kate Martin's minutes, mainly, why aren't they higher? I understand the sentiment behind these questions. Her playing time oscillates between closing with the final unit to not playing at all in the second half of games. She played well when the EuroBasket players were gone, and now that they're back, her role is different. She's the future of the Valkyries; they need to develop her! These are all valid feelings regarding Martin's playing time.

As for the reason why Martin isn't playing more, I have a couple of theories and speculations. The main one being the easiest to point out: the guard rotation is very deep. That makes it hard for any of the Valkyrie guards to get stable, guaranteed minutes. Veronica Burton and Tiffany Hayes are pretty much penciled in for 27-35 minutes a game in Nakase's rotation. After them, Nakase plays whatever guards best fit the matchup.

If the Valkyries need stability, Nakase tends to go with Kaitlyn Chen. If it's on-ball creation and tempo, Carla Leite. For Martin she usually gets more minutes in matchups that necessitate spacing, length, and defense. Still, the Valkyries have experimented with three-guard lineups, with varying degrees of success, and those are the lineups Martin gets more run.

But I will say the argument that Golden State is making a huge mistake by not playing Martin more is a bit overblown. Looking at the advanced stats, Martin's on/off numbers aren't anything spectacular. The Valkyries have the exact same offensive rating with and without Martin on the floor. As for defensive rating, the Valkyries are a 99.4 with Martin and a 96.1 without, marginally better.

If anything, I think the playing time Martin is currently getting is perfect. The only adjustment I would make is for the Valkyries to ride her hot hand when she gets going. I'll concede that there are times when Martin's in a first-half rhythm that gets derailed by not getting playing time in the second half.

Where's the mascot?

In April, the Valkyries put out a job notice for a mascot and held auditions to determine who would be the newest face of the newest WNBA team. But if you've been to any of these Valkyrie games, there has been no mascot in sight! Sure, the Valkyries have the G-S-V chant, a crowd that consistently does “The Wave,” and a fun lights-out cell-phone flashlights out segment in between the fourth quarter; it's all very engaging from a fan perspective. But no mascot yet.

Unless you count Brandin Podziemski, who I believe has been to literally every home game. He was even at the Valkyries road game in Las Vegas, decked out in one of his many Valkyrie jerseys. Sidebar, I personally believe he's at that perfect in between of having a fun time courtside and locked in on what's happening on the court.

Is it a little strange Podziemski's on the court mimicking a traveling call after a Caitlin Clark turnover? Maybe, but his job courtside is to hype up the crowd and the players to an extent! It's better than the alternative of not engaging with the team and the fans whatsoever. Also, for Dub Nation fans, being at Chase Center all the time means he's verifiably in the gym working on his game. That's good news for Warriors fans.

So while the Valkyries should figure out that mascot they promised, they got Podz holding down the fort for now.