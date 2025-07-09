The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever for the second time this season on Wednesday. While the win brings the Valkyries even with the Fever in the standings, the game means a bit more to Kate Martin. The Golden State guard and Caitlin Clark were teammates back in college, leading the Iowa Hawkeyes on deep NCAA Tournament runs.

Clark out-performed Martin individually, but the latter's teammates showed up and fueled a blowout win. Fans packed out Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the game to watch the former Iowa stars clash. CBS Sports' Matt Lively caught up with Martin after the game, telling the guard that fans had waited years to watch her and Clark play as professionals.

Here's Kate Martin after the Valkyries win on the importance of snapping a skid, the love felt here in Indy, and staying at the hotel where Caitlin Clarks poster is plastered. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/8scCOegWKH — Matt Lively (@mattblively) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's really cool, that's super special,” Martin said. “I wish we could say hi and thank you to every single person who came out to watch us, so thank you to everybody who came out to support. It's much appreciated, and we definitely feel the love.”

The love for Clark and the rest of her Iowa teammates remains strong in the midwestern United States. She and Martin might be the only ones who made it to the league. However, that does not stop Hawkeyes fans from wearing their colors with pride.

When it comes to what they did on the court, Clark and Martin could have hoped for a more competitive game. The Valkyries have won both season meetings by more than 10 points. Golden State has held the Fever offense to less than 80 points in each meeting so far this season.

The game was Clark's first one back from a groin injury. However, Martin and her teammates did not give her any relief. They extended one of the biggest slumps of the superstar's career with the Fever. As a team, Indiana had their worst shooting game of the season in the loss.

Martin and Clark remain close friends off the court. Their return in front of a hometown crowd is just another example of how impactful they both were in college.