The Baltimore Orioles have had some decisions to make over the past few days with the trade deadline, but now with that over, they can focus on the players on the team.

One of the players everyone seems to have their eye on is Grayson Rodriguez, who was sidelined because of renewed soreness in his elbow that occurred in the middle of July. General manager Mike Elias spoke with the media about possible next plans for Rodriguez as the season goes on.

There are several options, with one that would make his return come next year in the spring, according to Roch Kubtako of MASNsports.

“Mike Elias said Orioles still finalizing Grayson Rodriguez's medical plan. Elbow surgery back ‘on the table.' Would be removing some bone, not a reconstruction. Possibility in next few days. Would put him down rest of 2025 but improve chances of returning in spring 2026,” Kubatko wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There has been no clear decision made, but Elias let it be known that the surgery could happen in the next few days if that's the direction they take.

Rodriguez has not pitched for the Orioles this season. During Spring Training, he was diagnosed with elbow inflammation, and while he began ramping up to return, he was sidelined with a lat strain. The Orioles then shut him down, and when he was working his way back from that injury, he started having issues with his elbow again and had to be sidelined.

At this point, it may be best for Rodriguez and the Orioles to go through with the surgery, and hopefully, he can come back fully healthy next season. The Orioles are not fighting for much at this point in the season, and their chances of making the playoffs are slim.

As of now, the best thing to do is go through with the decision that will help Rodriguez in the long run.