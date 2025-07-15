SAN FRANCISCO, CA – After the Golden State Valkyries fell 78-77 to Alyssa Thomas's game-winning free throw, Natalie Nakase told everyone in the press room to put the word “consistency” into each of their headlines. Nakase was once again referring to, in her opinion, the officiating discrepancy. Specifically, the shooting foul was assessed to Cecilia Zandalasini on Thomas's drive to the rim.

In her post-game press conference, Nakase was adamant that she did not believe her team committed a foul on what would be the Phoenix Mercury's final possession of the game.

“I saw no foul. I saw absolutely no foul,” Nakase stated. “The physicality for Phoenix was ten times more versus our physicality. We don't play that way. But that [play] I saw, absolutely no foul. So again, it's unfortunate it went that way. I believe you have to win off of great shots. It's just part of it. So yeah, I think we deserved it.”

The Valkyries had to make great shots to even get to the point where the game could be decided on a 50-50 foul call. Down 76-72, Janelle Salaün hit a heavily contested 3-pointer. On the following possession, Mercury's DeWanna Bonner split her free throw, which allowed Golden State to tie the game. They responded with an ATO designed for Salaün again, and she buried a mid-range shot off a screen to tie the game.

Before Nakase admonished the officiating, she expressed her pride in her team's execution down the stretch.

“Ja [Salaün], she knocked it down. But credit to everyone who was on the floor in that moment because you have to execute everything. The timing, the screening, the setup. I think that's why I'm not as upset. I am, but just because of the beauty of the execution down the stretch… It's beautiful basketball. So proud of her and her teammates. Everyone did their job tonight.”

How the game came down to a single free throw

But despite the controversial ending to a tightly contested Valkyries-Mercury contest, there were other reasons why Golden State couldn't close this game out. While missing Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper once again, the Mercury bigs stepped up once again. On top of her game-winning free throw, Thomas finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 11 assists. Additionally, recent acquisition Bonner finished with a game-high 22 points on 7/8 FGs alongside 11 rebounds.

On the Valkyries' side of things, their shooting just wasn't efficient enough. They shot the ball 74 times compared to Phoenix's 57. But despite the shot volume advantage, they only shot 33.8% from the field. And splitting those shooting numbers apart, the Valkyries shot 26.8% within the arc. While the foul call and subsequent game-winning free throw might have been the dagger, the Valkyries didn't do themselves any favors with some of the poor shooting from inside the arc.

However, in guard Veronica Burton's eyes, it came down to some of the little things. When asked a follow-up about what the Valkyries specifically need to clean up, she cited the intangibles.

“Of course it doesn't come down to one play,” Burton started. “It comes down to execution throughout the course of the game. It comes down to our start. Taking away their first option, their first look. And making adjustments on the fly on both sides of the basketball. And just making extra plays at the end of the day. We do a really good job of sacrificing for each other and staying together. But the little things, that needs to be our main standard.”

Nakase echoed some of the same things Burton talked about. Despite the heartbreaking loss, she remained proud of her team's fight all game long. However, she remained adamant that the game should not have ended as it did.

“I'm going to say it again. Very unfortunate it came down to a free throw. I think the fans here, whether it's our fans or Phoenix Mercury fans, they deserve great moments. Great shots. Watching someone win a game off a free throw, I think it’s a disservice somehow,” Nakase said.

“I’m asking for consistency, I’m begging for consistency. If it’s because I’m a rookie coach, I’ll take the loss. So if I have to be better with the refs, or if there's something like a badge of honor I have to earn, then I'll do it. So yeah, I blame myself.”