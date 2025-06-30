SAN FRANCISCO – It's something the Golden State Valkyries knew they would have to face the moment their players departed for EuroBasket. But it doesn't make the decisions they'll have to make in the coming days any easier. With Janelle Salaün, Cecilia Zandalasini, Julie Vanloo, and Iliana Rupert returning from overseas, the Valkyries will likely have to part ways with the players they signed to cover in their absence.

That means parting ways again with fan-favorites Kaitlyn Chen and Laeticia Amihere, not to mention a quality off-the-bench shooter in Chloe Bibby. Golden State already waived guard Aerial Powers to open up a roster spot for Temi Fagbenle's return.

Ahead of her first game back with the Valkyries, Fagbenle emphasized the unfortunate reality of the team's situation.

“They did a great job,” Fagbenle said regarding how the team managed without the international players. “The integration was seamless, and I wish we could keep everyone.”

But Chen, Amihere, and Bibby's play on the court over the last two weeks complicates things. As Fagbenle mentioned, all three have been meaningful contributors in each of the Valkyries' important wins while the international players were abroad. It's difficult emotionally to have to cut players but it makes it even more difficult when they've proved they are actual positive factors.

After the dominant win versus the Seattle Storm, Natalie Nakase admitted these three players surpassed her expectations while also emphasizing once again that the league needs to add more roster spots.

“Yeah, we need more roster spots. I'm going to probably keep saying that over and over again,” Nakase said. “Everyone that we have been able to pull in, all our players that are at Euro Basket, they have surpassed my expectations. Not only, you know, being a great teammate and a great person. But their skill set of just being ready.”

Article Continues Below

Nakase went on to individually highlight what each mid-season addition has done for the team. Another example of how hard it will be for the Valkyries to part ways with these players for now.

The Valkyries' game plan for the returning players

With the EuroBasket players returning, Nakase is focused on one very specific thing: rest.

“We want health over everything,” Nakase said. “If I flew from over to Italy? I flew from internationally, I think it would be a little tired. They played heavy minutes. And the emotions, like I saw videos of Ceci [Zandalasini] crying and obviously Julie [Vanloo] like these girls are going through an emotional roller coaster over there because they're playing for the country. So I expect and anticipate [them to be] exhausted, mental and physical.”

With five days of rest before hitting the road, the Valkyries will have ample time to recharge their batteries. And it could not have come at a better time. Kayla Thornton exited midway through the win over Seattle, grabbing at her neck as she walked into the locker room. Not to mention, rookie Carla Leite is nursing a back injury and has missed the last three games.

After the win versus Seattle, Veronica Burton talked about maintaining momentum as they approach a much-needed break.

“I think physically and mentally, it's always something that we are appreciative. When you have a couple days that you can just reset and get healthy. Just take a little bit of some recovery time to yourself,” Burton said. “We want to build off of what we've been doing. And we're grateful to be getting our team back as well… I think it's a reset, but also we're just going to continue to build on it.”