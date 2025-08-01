The Golden State Valkyries have signed veteran guard-forward Kaila Charles to a seven-day hardship contract, according to Sara Jane Gamelli of Ballislife.com.

Charles will be available for Friday night’s game against the Chicago Sky (7–19) at 7:30 p.m. ET, which will air nationally on ION.

The signing comes as the Valkyries deal with a major loss in their rotation. The team recently announced that forward Kayla Thornton will miss the remainder of the season due to a right knee injury. Thornton was averaging a career-high 14 points, seven rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game over 22 appearances in her first season with Golden State.

Charles, 27, began the 2025 season with the Dallas Wings and appeared in 17 games before being waived on June 14. In her stint with Dallas, she averaged 5.3 points, four rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 36.3% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range. She logged 15.8 minutes per game and made four starts.

Kaila Charles adds depth as Valkyries navigate injuries and playoff push

A fifth-year WNBA veteran, Charles was selected 23rd overall in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun. She had her most productive season as a rookie, averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2% from the field and 36.7% from three. Charles played in 21 games that season, making seven starts and averaging 17.9 minutes.

Her addition provides the Valkyries with immediate backcourt and wing depth as the team continues a critical stretch of the season. Golden State enters Friday’s matchup against Chicago with a 13–13 record and currently sits in the middle of the Western Conference standings.

The Valkyries are riding a two-game win streak, most recently edging out the Washington Mystics 68–67 on Thursday night. They are looking to close their five-game road trip with a third consecutive win before returning home.

The Sky enter Friday’s contest on a six-game losing streak and have not won since July 12. Golden State will look to capitalize on the matchup as it pushes to strengthen its playoff position ahead of back-to-back meetings with the Las Vegas Aces next week.

Charles’ arrival offers a short-term solution for the Valkyries as they navigate key injuries and attempt to solidify their postseason standing.