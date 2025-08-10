SAN FRANCISCO – Julie Vanloo is still trying to process her emotions more than a month after being waived by the Golden State Valkyries. Ahead of Vanloo's first game against the Valkyries, and her first game back in Ballhala, the Los Angeles Sparks guard spoke to reporters honestly and openly about processing all the emotions of the past month.

“It's definitely special,” Vanloo said. “I don't know, it's like a bit of excitement, a bit anxious, it's so many emotions together. A lot of people I love are here, especially the Valkyries fans, so I'm excited to be back here.

— Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 9, 2025

It's an understandably complicated homecoming for Vanloo. The Belgian guard became an instant fan-favorite of the new Valkyries fandom for her flashy style of play and heart-on-her-sleeve approach to her job. Vanloo won the affection of the Bay Area after she went on a 3-pointer flurry in the third quarter of the Valkyries' very first game in franchise history.

But despite the overwhelming fan support, Vanloo's tenure with the Valkyries did not continue as beautifully as her debut with the team had. After she went overseas to play for Belgium in EuroBasket, with the team's permission, Golden State found other contributors in her absence. This led to the team opting to release her in favor of Laeticia Amihere and Kaitlyn Chen in the wake of Vanloo helping Belgium secure the 2025 EuroBasket championship.

To sour matters further, Vanloo skipped Belgium's championship celebrations to fly back to San Francisco, only to find out she got cut from the team mere minutes after landing at the airport. The Valkyries' handling of the situation drew the ire of many of her fans across the league.

Making peace with the situation

In the same pre-game media scrum, Vanloo was candid about how the whole situation played out.

“I was at peace even the day after because honestly, I'm just a person that [keeps it] moving. I was just hoping for another chance. Whenever LA kicked in, I was like, ‘Okay, I can just keep moving,'” Vanloo said. “It was definitely very hard for me, but I'm always at peace with it. At the end of the day, it's a business, and I do respect that. I'm just very happy to be in LA, and so I'm really okay. I'm definitely at peace, but I'm an emotional person for sure.”

— Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 9, 2025

However, while Vanloo is at peace with how the situation unfolded, she admitted that she hasn't fully processed the emotions surrounding the situation just yet.

“I don't think I actually processed it, I'm not gonna lie. Everything went so fast. I had to pack my bags, clean up my whole apartment, fly to New York, and sit outside the arena to finally get in and be with LA,” Vanloo recounted. “Everything just went so fast that I don't think that I processed it a lot. I think today is going to be a part of that process.”

A warm Ballhala welcome for Julie Vanloo

Regardless of how Vanloo's situation with Valkyries ended, the fans, players, and organization are more than happy to welcome her back to Ballhala. Before the game, Natalie Nakase expressed how happy she was for Vanloo in her new opportunity.

“Just excited. Obviously, we're excited that she got an opportunity quickly in LA. She deserves to be in this league,” Nakase said. The Valkyries coach emphasized her pride for her former players who've gotten new opportunities on other teams. She also doubled down on her stance that the league needs to expand the number of roster spots available.

— Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 9, 2025

Vanloo told reporters she had dinner with several of her former Golden State teammates the night before the game. She emphasized there will be a lot of hugs tonight, indicating things are all good between her and her old teammates.

But at the end of the day, Vanloo's satisfied with where she's at on the Sparks.

“[The Sparks] made me feel at home. They were very understanding of what the situation was and welcomed me with open arms,” Vanloo said.”I'm super grateful that LA really wanted me. Apparently, they've been wanting me. The first game that I played here in Ballhala was against LA. So I'm pretty sure they remembered how I can play when I feel free and good.”

The Sparks and the Valkyries face off in a matchup that has heavy implications for seeding in the WNBA playoffs.