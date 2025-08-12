SAN FRANCISCO – There's been no Golden State Valkyrie more consistent than Veronica Burton. The Valkyries' point guard has started all 31 games this season, providing the expansion team with steady play on both ends of the floor. And after a statement game in which she held Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum to only four points, Burton has played herself into the spotlight of some award consideration—namely, most improved player of the year.

Ahead of Golden State's Monday matchup with the Connecticut Sun, head coach Natalie Nakase laid out Burton's case for MIP when asked about her player's standout season thus far.

“I believe [Burton] should be awarded most improved,” Nakase declared. “I wish I had the numbers in front of me, but even last game was a great example of her guarding an All-Star, an Olympian, in Kelsey Plum, and having that matchup. And I know, because I coached her, Kelsey Plum is a hard matchup.”

Burton's always been an elite defensive player, dating back to her collegiate career at Northwestern, where she was the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year her freshman season. But for Nakase, the improvement for Burton this season has been on the offensive end as a true point guard for Golden State.

“I challenged her. I challenged her to memorize sets, I challenged her to memorize possessions, and I'm challenging her now to recognize certain defenses,” Nakase said. “And so with that type of openness with like, ‘whatever you need, coach,' I mean, literally every game, I feel like she's surprising [people with her improvement].”

Asked Valkyries’ Natalie Nakase about Veronica Burton being a frontrunner for MIP: “She should be awarded most improved… the way she’s developed offensively, I challenged her. I challenged her to memorize sets, possessions, certain defenses.” She made a full case for her here: pic.twitter.com/MqftFMjdCI — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) August 12, 2025

Burton's strides on offense with the Valkyries

And it's not just Burton's floor generaling of the Valkyrie offense this season that gives her a good case for MIP. Her offense has taken a big leap with Golden State, both eye-test-wise and statistically.

Burton's scoring has improved from 3.1 points per game last season to 10.8 this season. A big part of that comes naturally because she's had more of a focal point offensively with Valkyries compared to her role on the Sun. Burton's also averaging 5.0 assists a game, a far cry from her 1.9 average last season.

But Nakase specifically cited Burton's growth from beyond the arc in her MIP case for Burton.

“She didn't shoot that many threes before,” Nakase pointed out. “Now she's shooting it without hesitation.”

Burton is 24th in the league in 3-point percentage at 36.8, which is only a slight improvement on her 35.1% from last season. However, as Nakase pointed out, it comes with a significant jump in volume. Opposed to her previous 1.2 3-point attempts per game, Burton is averaging nearly four this season. Not only has Burton maintained her 3-point percentage, but she's also doing so with a more pronounced role in the offense.

But regardless of the statistics, Nakase also emphasized that Burton's leadership cannot be understated.

“Her leadership, not really one of the loudest, but now I feel like she is one of the loudest,” Nakase said. She pointed out how Burton credited her teammates for the team defense on Plum rather than taking all the credit for herself. In her coach's eyes, Burton's character separates her from the rest of the MIP contenders.

“And so again, just credit to her to just be uncomfortable. And I don't think a lot of people like to do that.”